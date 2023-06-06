These are the words of the former tronista against the former suitor: “Two more sponsors and you also make your intestines …”

All who follow Men and women will undoubtedly remember the path that Jessica Antonini he did in Maria De Filippi’s program. In the last few hours, the former tronista is making a lot of talk about himself for some criticisms launched at the former suitor Giulia Cavaglià. Let’s find out together what her words were.

On Monday 5 June Giulia Cavaglia announced the end of the love story with her boyfriend because of his constant cheating. The gossip in question was commented on by Jessica Antonini, who launched a series of digs to the former tronista who have certainly not gone unnoticed.

In detail, the former tronista of Men and women she lashed out at Giulia Cavaglia, to whom she addressed these words:

Another round more followers! It should be signed Cavaglia cit. But if she has a panic attack over the plane, imagine by the horns! Come on, Giulia! Two more sponsors and you’ll do your intestines again and you’ll be pretty. A great compassion goes to our Francesco Sole, don’t worry we all have a horse to bury ourselves with.

With regard to Francis Sun, we recall that the YouTuber was linked to Giulia Cavaglià but their relationship did not go through and was therefore shipwrecked. After the end of their historyFrancesco Sole and Giulia Cavaglià launched mutual accusations and recriminations.

At the moment Giulia Cavaglia has decided to remain silent and not to respond to the words of Jessica Antonini. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the former suitor Of Men and women will respond to the attack of the former tronista, one of the most talked about gossip in recent hours. We will certainly keep you updated.