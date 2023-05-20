These are the words of the former commentator of Men and Women: “You suck”

Over the past few hours Jack Vanore he became the protagonist of a long and hard social outburst that has not gone unnoticed and is making the rounds on the web. After being presumed dead, the former pundit of Men and women he showed a real fury against all those who shared this fake news.

Jack Vanore starring in a terrible fake news. The former protagonist of Men and women in fact, he let himself go to a furious social outburst against those who spread the news that he was dead. These were his words:

I’m really angry, not because they’re using my image to get likes, which I honestly don’t give a damn about. I’m angry that the tragedy itself really happened because I lost someone close to me in a tragic way.

And, continuing, the former columnist of Men and women he then added:

And they, and I’m referring to all these articles that use my image that says ‘dead’ or even the background that says Men and womenI’m a complaint. I repeat, I really suffered the misfortune and you make money for likes on a real misfortune.

Finally, concluding, Jack Vanore He concluded his outburst with these words: