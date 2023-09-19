These are the words of the former commentator: “It’s something a bit strong that I’ve never talked about”

Jack Vanore has long been one of the protagonists of Men and women, first as a suitor and tronista and later as a commentator. For some time now, however, the former commentator has no longer been part of Maria De Filippi’s program and, in a long interview given to ‘FanPage’, Jack revealed the reason for his absence.

Over the last few hours, Jack Vanore's name has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. As anticipated, the former commentator Of Men and women gave an interview to 'Fan Page' where he revealed the causes that forced him to stay away from the program Maria De Filippi.

It’s a bit of a strong thing that I’ve never talked about. I haven’t been well, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. I prefer not to go into too much detail, but due to this health problem I had to stop.

Continuing, the former commentator of Men and women he then revealed a background story on Maria De Filippi and Raffaella Mennoia:

Maria De Filippi and all those who work with her have been close to me. They have always been very present while I faced this problem, which was not so small. They immediately understood the importance of my stop. In these moments you see true friends, people who care about you and I can guarantee that Maria and Raffaella love me. This pathology forced me to change my life.

