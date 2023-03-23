The former knight decided to leave the broadcast in order to get acquainted with Gloria

All who follow Men and women every day they will undoubtedly have noticed the absence from the program of Ivan DiStefano, the knight who made himself known for his interest expressed in the columnist Tina Cipollari. According to rumors, it seems that the man has decided to leave the male parterre to start an acquaintance with a former lady. Let’s find out who it is together.

Ivan Di Stefano has decided to leave Men and women. Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the former knight, who would have decided to abandon the transmission of Maria De Filippi to start an acquaintance with the former lady Glory.

It was he who made the news public during an interview with ‘Tvpertutti.it’. These were Ivan Di Stefano’s words regarding the choice to leave Maria De Filippi’s program:

The truth is that I texted with a former lady of the parterre.

And, continuing, the former protagonist of Men and women he then added:

Since I am a correct man and I have respect for the programme, for Maria as well as for the editorial staff, I preferred to tell the truth and everything. The editorial team was very pleased with my sincerity and loyalty.

Later Ivan Di Stefano revealed the first name of the lady for whom he has decided to leave the show. These were his words:

Anyway it’s about Gloria and, since she confided in me that she too was impressed by my person, we decided to get to know each other and hang out.

At the moment Gloria Nicoletti has not released any comments regarding the revelation made by theformer knight. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the former lady will break the silence about this gossip that sees her as the protagonist.