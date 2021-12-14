In today’s episode there were several twists, the protagonists were Roberta, Luca and Samuele, but some competitors have decided to make the choice and exit the program who is it?

The episode of today was full of twists. Roberta and suitors Samuel and Luke were the protagonists of today, Meanwhile Isabella and Fabio they made an important decision.

There lady del throne over was the protagonist of an exciting moment: Fabio made her one romantic declaration of love, which led her to choose it! The whole studio was excited, applauding the moment of choice.

Isabella and Fabio go out together

The two, seated in the center of the study, they made it all live public a nice moment of joy: Fabio stated his love to Isabella, underlining the good times spent together, but also the various difficulties they had to face. The speech ended with the fateful question of Fabio to Isabella, he asked her if she was ready to leave the program with him and the woman, very excited and even surprised, accepted.

Gianni And Tina they have expressed themselves very much positive, about the choice, but also the path that the two played within the program by Maria De Filippi.

What will happen in tomorrow's episode? What implications will we experience?