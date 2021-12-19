Isabella Ricci, one of the ladies protagonists of the throne over of Men and Women, known for her rivalry with Gemma Galgani, seems to have really found love in Maria De Filippi’s program. Isabella, in fact, has chosen to leave the transmission with Fabio: the first social snapshot has also arrived for the two!

The love story between Isabella Ricci And Fabio Mantovani, born in the studio of Men and women. The lady of the throne over was a great protagonist of the show, thanks also to her rivalry with Gemma Galgani, with whom she often clashed during her program experience.

Only a few episodes ago, Isabella Ricci made the decision to leave Men and Women because by now convinced of the feeling that bound her to the knight Fabio Mantovani. A story that seems to continue to flourish even outside the Canale 5 studios. In fact, Isabella wanted to publish the first shot of couple, as evidence of an ever stronger bond!

Men and Women, Isabella: dedication to Fabio

Read also: Men and Women: Isabella Ricci against Gemma

Isabella Ricci, in fact, he published a photo where it appears alongside Fabio. The two are close to each other, smiling and happy. The lady of the throne over wanted to emphasize that this shot marks the beginning of a path to be pursued together:

“And here it begins the adventure”.

In the farewell message that Isabella shortly after announcing that she wanted to leave the program, the lady of the throne over of Men and women he had spent important words on his Fabio, showing herself really taken and in love with the knight:

“I consider myself lucky because in a few months I found the right person for me. Fabio has a great personality, he is intelligent and has a lot of life experience behind him. We have many similarities. It makes me smile and feel good. Together we never get bored. I wish us the happy ending we deserve to have ”.

Looking at Instagram Stories, where Isabella And Fabio they let themselves go to a romantic couple dance, it seems that that happy ending has really arrived! A new one was born to Men and Women love and the new one couple del throne over is ready to live it fully!

It might interest you: Men and Women, who is Isabella Ricci? Private life and career of the lady