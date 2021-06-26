Men and women, but what did the lady of the throne over, the sophisticated Isabella Ricci, do? Is there any talk of a rudeness to the first ladies of Turin Gemma? Has the former model contacted the ex of Galgani, Aldo Farella? The beloved protagonist of the dating of sentiments conducted by Maria De Filippi has also revealed what will happen in September. Will it return to broadcast?

Men and women, Isabella has “ousted” Lady Gemma

Since when the elegant and refined lady of the throne over, Isabella Ricci, with a past as a model, has set foot in the Studies of Men and Women, her presence not is passed certainly unnoticed. The entrepreneur, who was also an established model and model, she is over one meter and 80 cm tall, slender physique, a magnificent gray hair that gives her a haughty air, she immediately entered contrast and in competition, with Galgani.

Men and women, Ricci closes with Andrea

There Roman revealed al official magazine of the Canale 5 program, as Coming soon explained, to be satisfied for his participation to the program. She’s trying to find the right man for her. He said he had ended the acquaintance with Andrea.

“Our acquaintance has ended, because we have different goals, as I must have already predicted in the broadcast: Andrea and I are in different stages of life. The other knights? I feel them, but as friends. I am a woman who in many cases (although not always) tends to stay on good terms with exes !.

U&D, Ricci’s rudeness: phone call to Aldo

Then the message of Aldo Farella and the woman (who doesn’t like texting) called him back for wish him a good summer.

“Aldo sent me a message and I called him back because I don’t really like talking through messages. With Aldo, on the show, I took it a bit for how it went. Having said that, everything in life passes as an adult so I decided to call him to wish him a good summer ”. It might interest you: Men and Women, who is Isabella Ricci? Private life and career of the lady

U&D, Ricci throws a dig at Gemma

Armando Incarnato took the Gemma’s defenses during the controversy that broke out between the two ladies in the studio. Both they pointed out of not be in competition with each other, but so own it is not. Isabella wanted to clarify by saying:

“Armando confuses intelligence with cunning. I think he does not recognize the fine line: those who are smart often have an ulterior motive. In the interview Armando talked about me and Gemma: I never had a second goal because I am not interested in competing, nor in excelling over her. For me there is no kind of deal with her, I want it to be clear “.

Men and Women, Isabella: the colleagues who hit her

The entrepreneur he told the magazine what are the ladies of the parterre who have it most affected. And he indicated Angela and Elisa and about the two young women he said:

“I have a soft spot for Angela. Sometimes he exposes himself badly and gets caught up in the moment. I have a strong protective instinct towards her, if she were my daughter I would tell her to try to make herself better understood by others, before – even to reason – to attack. I also like Elisa very much, I find her elegant and measured.

U&D, Ricci: “I want a man and not fight with Gemma”

There 62 year old Roman pointed out that a September would gladly return, since she enjoyed the experience and how. The lady explained that to come in in study of Men and Women it’s for her, every time, like a party. But he doesn’t mean argue more or confront Gem. On the contrary, he would like to focus on his goal: find yourself a man.