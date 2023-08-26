Thursday, August 24, the first recording of Men and women, ready to be broadcast again on Canale 5 starting next September. Ample space has been given to some protagonists of the latest edition of Temptation Island, as well as to the new tronisti Cristian, Manuela and Brando. Precisely on the latter, a sensational indiscretion has emerged in the last few hours. Let’s find out together what it is.

The new tronista of Men and Women Brando is fiancé? In these hours the news is circulating on the web becoming more and more insistent minute by minute. It all started with a report made to the profile of Deianira Marzano by an anonymous source:

This one was engaged until yesterday to Alice; they put stories together and everything. I’m shocked. But she actually tagged him and he didn’t, maybe she couldn’t let it be known that she was still dating.

But that’s not all. After coming to know the path that Brando has started on the throne of Men and womensome users have sent reports to ‘Very Useless People’:

He is engaged and is living together.

Following the insistent rumors about the love life of the new tronista of Men and Women, Alice Salvadori, alleged and current girlfriend of Brando, was forced to intervene by putting the dots on the i and clarifying the situation. These were her words:

I would like to clarify and clarify the situation. Brando and I have always had a beautiful friendship, nothing more. Sharing an accommodation and living together for work reasons does not mean being engaged.

The young woman’s words created further controversy since there have been many who have denied what was revealed. Minutes after sharing her, Alice’s post disappeared from social media.