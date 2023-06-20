New love for Luca Salatino? Over the last few hours, the rumor has been circulating that the former tronista of Men and women, after the end of the story with Soraia Ceruti, he would have found love again. The rumor was made public on Fabrizio Corona’s Telegram channel: let’s find out all the details together.

Luca Salatino is one of the most talked about gossip characters. Over the last few hours the name of the‘ex tronista Of Men and women returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the former competitor of Big Brother VIP found love again after the end of the relationship with Soraia Ceruti.

As already anticipated, the news was made public by Fabrizio Corona on his Telegram channel. According to what was revealed by the former king of the paparazzi, it seems that someone pinched Luca Salatino at the Imperial Forums in Rome exchanging kisses and caresses with a misterious girl whose identity is not yet known.

At the moment, the person concerned has not confirmed or denied the rumors that are circulating about him in these hours. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Luca Salatino he will break the silence and provide some clarification on the gossip that sees him as the protagonist these days.

Meanwhile, the former contestant of the Big Brother VIP has also resumed relations with Matteo Ranieri. In fact, the two had become the protagonists of a quarrel that had distanced them, even if they never revealed the reason for the discussion. However, today, as the social shots shared by the two also demonstrate, calm has returned between Luca and Matteo and everything is going well.