A shocking indiscretion would reveal the reason for the crisis between the two former protagonists of Men and Women

Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza once again in the spotlight. Over the last few hours the names of the two former protagonists of Men and women have ended up in the spotlight due to some rumors which, although unconfirmed, are becoming increasingly insistent. In fact, it seems that there is a deep crisis underway between Ida and Alessandro.

Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza are in crisis? Although the two have not yet broken their silence on the matter, the rumors about the two former protagonists of Men and Women are becoming more and more insistent. The gossip was made public by Deianira Marzano who received a report about the couple:

Maretta between Alessandro and Ida, but they don’t say it. Village voices.

But the rumors about Ida and Alessandro didn’t end there. The gossip expert then received another report which would reveal the reason why the two former protagonists of Men and women they would be in crisis. These were the words of a user:

My sister works in her salon. It seems that she found some messages from a girl, where he invited her to go away for a weekend, while he told her that she was at a work meeting and had to be absent.

At the moment, despite the gossip in question, the couple has decided to remain silent and not confirm or deny the rumors that are circulating in recent days.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Ida and Alessandro they will break the silence and clarify what is happening in their lives. There are many who can’t wait to find out more about this story.