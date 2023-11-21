The rumor is becoming more and more insistent: here are all the details

Over the last few hours the name of Federico Nicotera has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumours, it seems that the former protagonist of Men and women is dating a former tronista. Let’s go in order and discover together all the details of this much talked about story.

New love for Federico Nicotera? As already mentioned, the former tronista of Men and women has returned to the center of gossip due to a scoop that has certainly not gone unnoticed and which is causing a lot of chatter on the pages of the main crime newspapers.

In fact, it seems that in the life of the former protagonist of Men and women a new love has entered. She would be a well-known face on TV, as well as a former tronista of the program hosted and produced by Maria De Filippi. In fact, there are rumors that Federico Nicotera is dating Veronica Rimondi.

Although the person concerned has not yet broken his silence on the matter, a social snapshot would remove any doubts. But it didn’t end here. A few days ago the gossip expert Deianira Marzano shared the anonymous message of a user who revealed that:

SCOOOOOP 100% I’m a ‘plain clothes’ relative. Veronica Rimondi, former tronista of Matteo Farnea, you know they broke up! She is now dating Federico Nicotera.

As already mentioned, at the moment those directly involved have remained silent and have decided not to comment on the rumors circulating about them. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Federico Nicotera and Veronica Rimondi will break the silence and reveal further details regarding this much talked about story.