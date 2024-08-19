August is almost over and this means that in a few weeks all our favorite programs will be back on air after the summer break. Among these is also Men and Womenthe afternoon talk show on Canale 5.

Men and Women Logo

Here is the official start date of the Mediaset program.

Men and Women: the cult program of Canale 5 is about to return to TV

Summer is definitely a beautiful season, as it brings with it the desire to live and relax, even if the temperatures are sometimes unbearable. Unfortunately, however, in this particular period of the year, many television broadcasts are put on hold as the drivers also need to unplug.

Female parterre

In May we witnessed the last episode of Men and Womenafternoon talk show on Canale 5 which has always been hosted by Mary De Philip. This is a show that has been on the air for more than twenty years and has given us great emotions over the years of its programming.

Fortunately, the wait is about to end, as in a few weeks the program will be back on air, bringing with it all the surprises and novelties that will characterize the 2024-2025 season. recordings will begin immediately even if, according to some rumors, the first ones are imminent.

The new programming date of the Mediaset show

According to the latest rumours and more precisely by some bloggers, the first recordings of the next edition of Uomini e Donne will resume right during the last week of August. This means that the studies Mediaset will reopen their doors between August 26th and 31st.

Male parterre

As for the broadcast of the program, we will have to wait until Monday 9 September, when the show will be broadcast again with due regularity starting from 2.45pm on Canale 5. We will find all the personages most appreciated ever and also those that have made us discuss in the last period. Not to mention the new entry who will surely be able to stand out and give us so many emotions.

However, let’s remember that the first episodes of Men and Women will be rather particular, as part of the time will be dedicated to Temptation Island. The couples from the latest edition will in fact be hosted in the studio to talk about what happened. Also present Philip Bisciglia which will be back on air the following day with the second edition of the year of the reality show of feelings.