Tara Gabrieletto against her ex-husband Cristian Gallella and her new flame Sofia Oranges? The video in which the former suitor of Men and women compares herself to the Colombian pop star Shakira, at loggerheads with the ex-footballer ex-ex-husband Gerard Piqué , unleashes the web: there is still something unresolved between the former protagonists of the Classic Throne of Maria De Filippi’s program? Here is the whole truth.

The relationship between two former protagonists of Men and women who loved each other so much in the past are still so tense? From an expression of Tara Gabrielettoex suitor and also ex wife Of Christian Gallella, it would seem so. But maybe not! What a mess! Ok, let’s try to get out of this mess that has been created on social. Gabrieletto posts a video on Instagram while she is walking and declares:

From Tara to Shakira is a snap (laughs).

Since these days the accusations of the are undoubtedly being held Colombian pop star who, through her latest song which became an instant No. 1 hit, lashed out at her ex-husband, ex Spanish footballer Gerard PiquéTara’s mention immediately made you think she too had something to say about the ex historical tronista of the program Maria DeFilippi.

What could it ever be about? What could she accuse her ex-husband of? The gossip for a few hours is crazy. All to imagine who knows what.

But in the end, through the expert gossip influencer Amedeo Venza here comes the truth on this “affaire”, certainly not as succulent as the one between Shakira and Piqué or between Harry, Meghan and the English royal family.

Men and women: does Tara have something to complain about Cristian Gallella?

In an Instagram Stories by Amedeo Venza, later reported by the same groomer for dogs, here’s the matter reduced:

However I heard from Tara and she guaranteed me that it was absolutely not referring to her ex and that if she wanted to retrace her steps she would do it in unsuspecting times. Then the new flame can sleep peaceful dreams.

Obviously the new flame referred to is the sports journalist Sofia Oranges, Gallella’s new girlfriend.

For her part, Gabrieletto added this to the story comment: