It wouldn’t be the first time the dating show has aired in prime time.

Men and women ended its season a few weeks earlier than the other schedules and in fact some historical episodes are being broadcast in the afternoon.

This has created quite a few controversies among fans of the program who have protested the airing of the reruns.

Obviously Men and women it is one of the most successful programs and in September it will always be broadcast again at the usual afternoon schedule. Yet there is an interesting novelty that could come true, the return to prime time.

To reveal the indiscretion was Dominic Mungiguerra on the portal dthe Blasting News. According to the reporter Men and women may return to prime time once a week.

In this case it would take the place of Big Brother Vip which from the two weekly episodes would return to just one again, probably on Mondays. It is not the first time that Men and Women has been aired in prime time on Canale 5. There have already been several special episodes in the past, either to broadcast some choices of the tronisti or for a special episode on Gemma Galgani grappling with a well-known letter written to George Manetti.

“As far as Men and Women are concerned, the broadcasting of the new edition in the Canale 5 daytime slot, from September onwards, is highly confirmed. However, for the next edition of Maria De Filippi’s dating show, there could also be room for a possible prime time landing. In fact, the broadcast could occupy the evening slot with a special appointment dedicated to the events of the protagonists of the Throne Over and Classic. In this case, the Mediaset talk show would take the place of one of the two evening episodes of Big Brother” – this is what is written on Blasting News.