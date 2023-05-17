Over the past few hours, Men and women was overwhelmed by a tragic mourning. The announcement was made on social media Jack Vanore, former commentator on the program hosted by Maria De Filippi. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There comes one tragic news to Men and women. Over the last few hours, Jack Vanore, historic suitor then tronista and commentator on the dating show broadcast on Channel 5, announced the sad demise Of Lorenzo.

It’s his Friend whose history is linked to the transplant performed by the team of Professor Gino Gerosa, of the “Gallucci” center in Padua. We are talking about a historic operation as a Heart stood still for 20 minutes and managed to hit again thanks to a transplant.

Anyway, it seems that the donor in question it was Lorenzo, Jack Vanore’s friend who lost his life due to a tragic episode. These are the statements reported by the surgeon:

The exceptionality lies precisely in the times. In the world, heart transplantation from a donor in cardiac arrest has been a reality for some time but it is authorized 3-5 minutes after the finding of a flat electrocardiogram. In Italy the law imposes waiting 20. But we believed in it and, once we had the authorization from the National Transplant Center, we succeeded at the first attempt.

The words of pain of Jack Vanore

L’announcement of Lorenzo’s disappearance arrives on social networks directly from Jack Vanore. These were the words full of pain of the former columnist of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi: