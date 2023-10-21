During the episode, the historic lady of the program confessed to having an illness

Gemma Gelgani never stops making people talk about themselves. Over the last few hours the name of the historic lady of Men and women has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? During the last episode of Men and women aired, Gemma left the studio due to illness. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

There’s a lot of buzz going on these days attendance between Gemma Galgani and the knight Maurizio. The historic lady of Men and women he didn’t take the knight’s decision well at all as he chose to end his acquaintance with her lady.

After the disappointment of Maurizio’s decision and the criticisms of Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari, Gemma Galgani felt the need to leave the studio for a moment, revealing to the landlady Maria De Filippi of not feeling well. While backstage, Gemma was examined by a doctor and later joined by Rudy Zerbi.

The images of the meeting between Gemma Galgani and Rudy Zerbi were shown in the studio of Men and women, resulting in a series of comments from the historic commentator Tina Cipollari. Maria De Filippi also commented on the story with these words:

He’s keeping her company.

Subsequently Gemma Galgani he revealed that he wasn’t feeling well and his words sparked a series of ironic comments from Tina Cipollari. The historic commentator in fact declared:

I told you he’s not well, he has a fever.

We just have to wait for the next episode of Men and women to find out what will happen between Gemma and Maurizio.