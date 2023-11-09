Ida Platano is the new tronista of Men and Women, the live TV announcement and the big twist: viewers speechless

Huge surprise to Men and women with the presentation of the new tronista who is nothing other than Ida Platano. The former lady of the Over Throne decided to get back into the game after the sudden end of her love story with Alessandro Vicinanza.

Over the past few weeks there have been many rumors talking about the end of her relationship, which occurred due to a possible betrayal by the former knight. Neither of them had ever confirmed or denied what had happened but the announcement on Wittytv was completely clear.

A great and unexpected change for the throne of Men and Women decided by the editorial staff and by Maria De Filippi herself. Here are Ida’s words and all the details.

Men and Women, Ida Platano is the new tronista: “I’m ready to find love”

The 42-year-old will sit on the throne after leaving Manuela Carriero, which ended with no choice and a lot of disappointment. The former lady of Men and Women after the disappointment in love with Alessandro Vicinanza is ready to get back into the game thanks to the new opportunity received from Maria De Filippi.

Yesterday Canale 5, in particular, launched its new video presentation, leaving all viewers speechless. Ida said this: “I’m Ida, I’m 42 years old and I come from Brescia. I am a hairdresser and spend most of my time in my salon.”

“I’m single again after eleven months of relationship with Alessandro Vicinanza, but today I want to get back into the game. I won’t chase anyone anymore. I am romantic, decisive, dynamic, impulsive, aggressive, jealous and direct. This might bother some people, but I don’t care.”

Ida is so determined to find a new love, convinced that she deserves a special person next to her. Once again, Maria De Filippi’s choice left viewers particularly surprised, as they didn’t expect to see the former lady directly on the throne.