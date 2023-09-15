These are the words of the former lady: “Today I am happy and this can be annoying”

Ida Platano again targeted by haters. Over the last few hours the name of the former lady of Men and women has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? Ida was furious on social media after the tasteless comment written by a hater. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

In these hours Ida Platano shared on her Instagram page a not very nice message received from a hater. The user thought of writing to the former lady of Men and women some not very nice words. Ida was in fact considered a bitch by the hater.

Following what happened, Ida Platano decided to speak and respond published to the hater who tried to offend her. These were his words about it:

Good morning everyone, here I am. I took a moment of time because I’m not a bitch but I’m a hairdresser. So maybe some people who think they are hurting me by writing these things to me… I reposted it to you because in the morning someone wakes up and instead of saying good morning they say pr*******a and everyone should have a good morning like this.

Continuing with his social outburstIda Platano then continued her speech with these words:

It’s not true because I think that first of all one doesn’t judge anyone’s work because if one gets up in the morning and wants to be a bitch it will be their business, like the es***ts, like all that what you want from life. That is, for me I don’t see what your problem is…

It is not the first time that Ida Platano has been targeted by haters. The former lady of Men and women she is always ready to respond to negative comments about her with that irony that has always distinguished her.