Was Ida Platano, lady of the throne over Maria De Filippi, attacked on social media because of her legs? What did the beautiful hairdresser do to attract criticism? He showed his legs on social media and also posted the comment of a hater.

Ida Platano shows her legs on Instagram and receives insults: the lady of Men and Women answers in rhymes to those who criticize it. Ida Platano shares her thoughts and photos with her followers on social media, but is often attacked.

Men and women, a “traumatic” return for Platano

Not always, on social networks, the Platano receives appreciation. On the contrary, the beautiful lady of the throne over in the last period has received criticism about her physical appearance and, in particular, some people have commented negatively on her legs. But despite the offenses, the 40-year-old from Brescia has always been shown smiling making fun of what happened to her.

Men and women, Ida shows her legs and they insult her

Ida plane tree shared some stories on his social profile where he has replied for the rhymes to those who insulted her. The lady of Men and Women said:

“Then I reply to those who want to see something, something that has always made me suffer, because I made myself a thousand complexes”.

At that point, theex girlfriend of Riccardo Guarnieri raised the white dress she wore, for show your legs better, object of criticism from the haters. Ida then went on to state:

“I’ll show them to you. These are my legs. I have these and I keep these. I’m not showing her because I don’t have the courage! Indeed, now I have accepted! I am satisfied and then I fill myself up more and more with positive thoughts, we have to accept ourselves for who we are. Here are my pork shanks ”.

Ida Platano has confided: “I keep my pork shins.” Ida has then inserted among his Instagram stories, just the user message who criticized her physical appearance and especially her legs:

“Obviously the boots cover the pig shins that you find yourself”.

Men and Women, Ida Platano and the insults on the net

It is not the first time that plane tree receives insults by the haters, both concerning his physical appearance, both his private life. Some have attacked the Brescia, returned to the parterre of the program conducted by Queen Mary, even a few days ago. Someone told her “‘Mother beast“, Another user:” Why you talk like a retard ah I forgot, you are”. And Ida? He smiles, shrugs and goes on with his life. And who knows if there we will review still in next edition of Men and women.