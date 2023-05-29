Over the past few hours the names of Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Although the couple has recently denied the rumors of an alleged crisis, some social clues have raised new doubts. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza are back in crisis? In the last few hours some rumors have been circulating according to which the former protagonists of Men and women they wouldn’t be having a good time. The rumors were then strengthened by a series of social clues shared by Alessandro Vicinanza.

A few days ago the former knight of Men and women shared a sentence on his Instagram page that aroused a series of suspicions in all his fans. These were the words of Alexander Proximity about:

When you get tired, you get really tired, you don’t threaten anymore, you don’t warn, you don’t plead, you don’t care anymore, you just stop, close the book, turn off the light and put a stop.

It goes without saying that the words offormer protagonist of Maria De Filippi’s program have sparked the curiosity of the fans who have wondered what is happening between the couple. At the moment, those directly involved have remained silent and have decided not to comment on the gossip that is circulating about them. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza they will break the silence on this matter.

Only a few days ago the couple had denied the rumors that they saw them as protagonists of one crisis. These were the words of Ida and Alessandro about it: