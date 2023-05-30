The former lady of Men and Women let herself go to a long social outburst: her words

Over the past few hours the name of Ida Platano has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, the reason is very different from the sentimental issues that often make her the protagonist of gossip. All her followers did not go unnoticed by the harsh outburst to which the former lady of Men and women she let herself go on her Instagram page. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Ida Platano showed herself to be a real one fury on social media. As already anticipated, the former protagonist of the program Maria DeFilippi she railed against all those who took the liberty of judging her as a mother. In fact, Ida was unable to hold back after reading a series of comments addressed to her by some web users.

Among the many words written against the former lady Of Men and women we can read:

You don’t know how to find a man and a father for your son, you’re sorry. But you are not ashamed to behave like this. You have a son, take it easy. Now you understand why your son is a b*s****o without a father.

It is not the first time that web users have targeted the son by Ida Platano who repeatedly intervened defending herself and defending her son. This was the answer that the former lady of Men and women he addressed to the haters following the tacky comments about him:

Real garbage, I speak and I don’t shut up at all, I’ve always told you you can tell me anything but my son doesn’t touch himself. My son is not a b*s****o. Man or woman who is behind that account you know very well how it ends because I never stop at this thing.

And, continuing, Ida Platano he then concluded: