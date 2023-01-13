Romantic getaway for Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza. The couple, who trained in Maria De Filippi’s men and women, are experiencing a magical moment. The former lady and the former knight have been together for a very short time and despite the distance they are trying to fully live their newborn love. Here are the best shots of their vacation together.

Men and women made them know and fall in love. And now they’re giving credit to this newborn loveliving it fully and with great passion and feeling.

We are of course talking about Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanzacertainly one of the most loved couples formed in the dating show hosted and produced by Maria DeFilippi.e. broadcast from Monday to Friday at 14.45 on Canale 5.

Since they came out together from the program of Mediasetthe hairdresser of Brescia And the businessman in the field of flowers Of Salerno they try to spend as much time together as possible and fly to each other’s houses as soon as possible.

He is also often involved in their travels SamuelPlatano’s son who met Vicinanza and already loves him. It will be that he sees his mother happy again, the fact is that the child immediately showed great openness towards the Salerno native, who reciprocated the acceptance with great affection of the little one.

Men and women: romantic getaway for Ida and Alessandro

But this time Ida and Alessandro have decided to indulge in a Romanesque pussy for two. Here they are in Miami, where they are spending a wonderful holiday as a couple.

The first images – or rather, videos – shared by two show the newly engaged on the beach, immersed to be precise in the crystal clear waters of Florida. Ida, beautiful, takes the shots, Alessandro her “close brand”, embracing and kissing her gently.

The tale of the two is continuing. Ida has really found hers charming prince?