Luisa Anna and Salvio return to Men and women to talk about work and happiness after the hard battles against the lady’s illness and the realization of the dream of becoming husband and wife: “We are an incredible force”, underlined Monti. And on social networks, the couple post some of the most beautiful shots of their wedding.

Men and women made them know and fall in love. Life brought them together into one gorgeous family. And in Maria de Filippi’s family they have decided to return to tell and show the best moments lived once they leave the program. There are so many memories, so many things done together.

So many battles too Luisa Anna Monti And Sage they had to fight because of the disease which hit the lady twice. But they, more united than ever, never gave up and in the end they made it. They also managed to crown their great one love dreamconvolving to right wedding.

On social media, in the past few hours, the rookies husband and wifewho wed in December, have posted some of the best moments of theirs marriage made of smiles, tears of joy and lots of love:

Men and women: Luisa Anna and Salvio return to Maria De Filipi

Love, true feelings come out in difficult times. It’s not easy, during the hard trials that life presents you, but that’s where it has to be. And he and I are an incredible force. We’ve been through a lot, but now love, I’ve tied you to my finger forever

she smiles at the center of the study program Maria DeFilippi.

They have been two very difficult years for everything that has happened to us. But we made sure that there was always cohesion between us. We were there for each other, we always supported each other

Salvio added.

Now, guys, full speed ahead. You have all one life before you to be happy.