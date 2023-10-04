The new knight fallen for Roberta Di Padua is a well-known face on the small screen: here’s in which program we could see him

TO Men and women today a new rider came down for Roberta Di Padua who immediately left the entire studio surprised and amazed. Her name is Hermes and wrote to the editorial staff to have the opportunity to get to know the lady of the female parterre better.

The latter, after a voluntary departure from the program, returned this year ready once again to look for love. After the defeat with Riccardo Guarnieri, Roberta is determined to get involved again and today a new young suitor has fallen for her.

As soon as he arrived in the studio, the 35-year-old captured the attention of those present and of Di Padua herself who immediately showed particular interest. Not all viewers, however, know that the young man Hermes is not an unknown face in the eyes of TV, that’s where we’ve seen it before!

Men and Women, Hermes, Roberta’s new knight, has already been on TV: here’s where

Once he went down the stairs, the 35-year-old introduced himself as usual to Roberta and the studio audience. It is precisely the latter who states: “hello I’m Ermes and I come from Brescia. In life I am a trainer for sale. I basically train people on selling”.

“You struck me aesthetically. I’m glad I hit you too. I wrote to the editorial staff just for you. I’m glad to meet you. I have been single for about a year, I have no children and I am not separated” Ermes said.

The latter is by no means a new face on the small screen. His name is Ermes Faccoli and on Instagram he has more than 66 thousand followers and by scrolling through his gallery, we can see how he took part in an episode of Hi Darwin.

He was the protagonist of one of the underwear fashion shows of the edition, precisely in the episode of “Real vs. Virtual Challenge”. What will Roberta think when she finds out who the new knight really is? We just have to wait for the new episode of Men and Women to find out.