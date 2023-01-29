The former tronista would have started a love story with a former well-known face of Men and Women: that’s who he is

Over the past few hours the name of Federica Aversano returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that the former tronista of Men and women allegedly found love with a former familiar face of the program. Let’s find out who Federica’s alleged boyfriend is.

The experience of Federica Aversano on the throne of Men and women it didn’t go well. The former tronista, in fact, had decided to leave the program as he had not recognized in any of the suitors the right person for him. Today, however, things may have changed since the news is circulating of a frequentation of the ex tronista with a former well-known face of Maria De Filippi’s program.

A few days ago Federica gave an interview to the weekly ‘Men and Women Magazine’. Here she, the former tronista, admitted that she had started an interesting one knowledge with a character known to the small Italian screen.

Following the statements made by the former tronista of Men and women the hunt for the identity of the boy in question immediately started. According to what emerged from the ‘Il Vicolo delle News’ portal, the person Federica Aversano would be talking about could be John Bishop.

Who is Giovanni Vescovo, the new alleged love of Federica Aversano

For those who don’t know him, Giovanni Vescovo is one of the new postmen of You’ve Got Mail. For those who follow Men and women he knows that the young man is no stranger to the world of the Italian small screen. Giovanni, in fact, has already participated in the program of Maria DeFilippi few years ago.

It was 2016/2017 when Giovanni showed up in the studio to woo Sonia Lorenzini who then left the program with Emmanuel Mautiher ex-boyfriend even before participating in the Canale 5 dating show. After the experience a Men and women Giovanni, originally from Treviso, devoted himself to his work in Rome in the public relations branch.