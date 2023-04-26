These are the words of the former knight: “I wouldn’t say no to Gemma, I forgave her”

George Manetti was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. The love story with Gemma Galgani made the main gossip newspapers talk and ended with the decision of the former knight to leave the male parterre of the program forever.

In recent days Giorgio Manetti has given an interview to the newspaper ‘Nuovo Tv’ where some revelations have not gone unnoticed that the former Florentine knight made precisely on the program of Maria DeFilippi. In detail, Giorgio Manetti has confessed that he is willing to return to Men and women.

In addition to this, Giorgio Manetti indulged in some revelations on Gemma Galgani. These were his words:

She was a very pleasant acquaintance. I wished I had more time to be with her, so I would find out what could have happened between us. Of course I remember that fateful September 4, 2015, when she said she wanted to close. Even though up until the night before she was telling me that she wanted to get out of the program with me.

And, continuing, the former knight of Men and women he then added:

I have forgiven her, but I don’t forget. Would I see her again? If she were looking for me, I wouldn’t say no. If she really she wanted him, a man would find him. The problem is, I don’t think he would ever leave Men and women for no reason.

Men and womenGiorgio Manetti confesses: “I would return to the program”

The interview that Giorgio Manetti gave to ‘Nuovo Tv’ then continued with some revelations made about his possible return to the studios of Men and women. These were the words of the knight: