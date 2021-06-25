A former suitor of men and women at the court of Flavio Insinna: Ginevra Pisani will again be next to the presenter for the new adventure of Il cena è served. The host and the former suitor had already worked together on L’Eredità.

Men and women launched it in the world of television and from that moment the beauty Geneva Pisani he never left the small screen. Do you remember her? She was one of the suitors of Claudio D’Angelo, tronista who then chose her because she was the girl he wanted to spend time with away from the cameras and the broadcast of Maria De Filippi. Their love story has reached the end of the title, but certainly not his television career.

Ginevra Pisani, from Men and women to Lunch is served

Geneva, in fact, after the experience a The legacy just with Flavio Insinna, will be alongside the conductor also in his next adventure, Lunch is served, which is back on TV – and precisely on Rai 1 – starting from June 28th. The historic program conducted by legendary Corrado Mantoni (passed away in 1999) was hugely successful when it was aired, but at one point it was sent into “retirement”. But here is that Insinna will make him return to TV: the public has been cheering him for a long time.

It is precisely the former suitor of the program conducted and produced by Maria De Filippi to reveal her participation in Lunch is served through her social channels. Accompany one of his photos posted on Instagram with the following comment: