Gianni Sperti for years now it has been a fixed presence, together with Tina Cipollari, of Men and women. Over the last few hours, the columnist’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to what emerged, it seems that the former dancer is ready to leave the show. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

During an interview with the newspaper ‘Men and Women Magazine’, Gianni Sperti declared that he is ready to experiment with new projects. The words of the columnist of the program Maria DeFilippi did not go unnoticed and made us think of a possible goodbye by the former dancer.

At ‘Men and Women Magazine’ Gianni Sperti exposed himself by telling some aspects not only of his working life but also of his private life. This is what the columnist said Men and women:

I’m surrounded by a close-knit family, friends, few but sincere, I can’t complain. It’s love? I don’t know if I miss it.

Later, the former dancer talked about how Christmas will be spent:

Christmas for me is the party where the family gets together and you breathe the same air you breathed with children. I love the Christmas atmosphere, the lights, the tangerines, the board games. Family is my Christmas. For forty-nine years I have celebrated it in Pulsano, at my parents’ house, where I grew up. I’ve never missed a Christmas, indeed no, I spent a Christmas with my younger brother and his family who live on the border with Switzerland. Unfortunately they fail to reach us every year. They often spent it alone and that time I had thought of keeping them company. Under the Christmas tree I would like to find a plane ticket for a trip to Iceland where ooter admire the northern lights. Nature excites me a lot.

And, continuing, Gianni Sperti he then stated:

Personally and professionally I would like to experiment, put myself to the test. So I hope that next year will bring me something new because I always need new stimuli.

The interview ended with a statement from the former dancer about his private life. These were his words: