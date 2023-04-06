These are the words of the columnist: “I will miss the reports about you”

After seven long months, Lavinia Mauro has finally made her choice. The now ex tronista of Men and women she decided to leave the program with Alessio Corvino who asked Lavinia if she wanted to become his girlfriend. After the choice of Lavinia, the little dig that did not go unnoticed Gianni Sperti addressed precisely to Alessio Corvino. Let’s find out together what the columnist’s words were.

After the choice Lavinia Mauro and Alessio Corvino shared their first couple selfie on their social pages. These were the words that Lavinia and Alessio decided to accompany the image in question:

The beginning of our fairy tale…

It goes without saying that there were many who commented on Lavinia and Alessio’s first couple selfie with great joy and emotion. Despite this, those who have filled the newly engaged with criticisms accusing them of theirs could not be missing love story will have a short duration.

Among the many comments made regarding the choice of Lavinia Mauro, that of Gianni Sperti who decided to throw a real dig at Alessio Corvino. These were the words with which the columnist of Men and women commented on the shot shared by the former tronista:

I already miss you Lavinia and I will also miss Alessio’s recommendations…

Gianni Sperti’s words were followed by the response of the person concerned. Alessio Corvino in fact, he commented on the columnist’s words in this way:

See you soon…Without a SHADOW of a doubt…

It must be said that both comments were followed by a series of smiley faces. Gianni Sperti, therefore, with his words showed himself to be ironic and not at all provocative towards Alessio Corvino.