In these last days Gianni Sperti released an interview with ‘Novella 2000’ where some of the statements the columnist made about his future did not go unnoticed Men and women. After the rumors about Tina Cipollari’s possible farewell to Maria De Filippi’s program, now it is the former dancer who breaks the silence and reveals the truth about her.

When asked by the reporter if he and Tina Cipollati will be featured in the next season of Men and womenGianni Sperti replied with these words:

I stayed until the last episode, when Tina brazenly asked Maria De Filippi if we were reconfirmed. This gave a glimmer of hope, but if things have changed these days I don’t know.

And, continuing with his speech, the former dancer then added:

Obviously I’d be sorry, I’ve been part of it for years and I’m very attached to both Maria De Filippi, one of the most special women I’ve ever met in my life, and to all the staff. But it wouldn’t surprise me if things went wrong. A very important personality in the world of TV told me: “Always remember that we are all useful, but no one is indispensable”, so we must accept everything that fate has in store for us. I am a mature and consistent person. For the moment I enjoy the present, then who knows.

Gianni Sperti he then stated that:

I would certainly always stay on Maria De Filippi’s staff, because I owe her so much. What is missing on TV is a program that only talks about beautiful things. Today people are stressed, they work a lot, they are tired of trouble, they need to smile, but at the same time to listen to positive words to move forward and believe in themselves.

To then conclude: