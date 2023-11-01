The one aired on Canale 5 on 31 October was an episode of Men and women made up of many twists and turns. One of the undisputed protagonists of the episode was the historic commentator Gianni Sperti who indulged in a dispassionate kiss, which lasted a few seconds, with Roberta Di Padua. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

It all started when Tina Cipollari called Gemma Galgani and the knight Giuseppe to the study center; the aim was to have Gemma and Giuseppe exchange a kiss. Just at that moment Gianni Sperti intervened and, thinking of replicating the moment, exchanged a dispassionate kiss with Roberta Di Padua.

Needless to say, this scene left everyone speechless, including the landlady Maria De Filippi. In fact, the landlady intervened by addressing the historic commentator these words:

Tina, it’s all your fault. Gianni stop it!

At that point Roberta Di Padua also intervened and commented on the kiss with Gianni Sperti in this way:

Kiss Gianni really well, dammit! She has a nice grip, I got unstuck.

Needless to say, the kiss between Gianni and Roberta went viral on social media. There are many who commented on the story with the hashtags #GianniSperti and #UominieDonne, going among the top trends on Twitter.