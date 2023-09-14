The columnist at the center of gossip for a heated discussion with Aurora Tropea

Monday 11 September Men and women has finally opened its doors. Despite having started a few days ago, the program hosted and produced by Maria De Filippi is causing a lot of talk due to some arguments that have not gone unnoticed. Among many, the one between Gianni Sperti and Aurora Tropea.

In the episode of Men and women aired Wednesday 13 September Aurora Tropea he thought of having the historic commentator deliver a pack of sugar. At this point Gianni Sperti went into a rage and criticized the lady, bringing up a series of shots, which he considered unsuitable, shared by Aurora on her Instagram page.

These were the words that the historic commentator of Men and women he addressed the lady:

Worry about your dignity, that you shared photos of yourself naked. A photo where you write ‘who wants to give me happiness?’. You don’t look humble in that photo. I’m not against naked photos, but you’re out of line, lecturing everyone and then posting naked photos on Instagram. I am neither good nor bad.

Continuing, Gianni Sperti he then addressed these words to Aurora Tropea:

Do you know what you’re sorry about? That I’m true, even if you don’t like it. You don’t accept criticism, you want to be praised by everyone. Tell me what I told you last year for being mean. She says that she doesn’t fall for theater anymore, when she started the theater! Don’t be a good Samaritan. All you do is point the finger at the other women in the audience.

But it didn’t end here. Also according to what was revealed by ‘Gossip and TV’, the commentator of Men and women he would have been threatened by someone who would have defended himself Aurora. These are the words of the magazine: