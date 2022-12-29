Gianni Sperti is without a doubt one of the most beloved TV characters ever. Over the last few hours the name of the columnist of Men and women returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to his words, it seems that a very special person has entered the life of the former dancer. Let’s find out who it is together.

In these hours the site ‘Televisionando.it’ has launched some indiscretions regarding the private life of Gianni Sperti. According to what is reported by the well-known portal, it seems that the columnist of Men and women is preparing to spend the New Year at Warsawwhere he met a special person.

The gossip in question was revealed by the same John on his Instagram page. These were his words about it:

If I have enough days, I’ll do my usual trip to discover the capitals of Europe… This year I thought I’d spend it in Warsaw. Social media allows us to meet people all over the world, and it was in Warsaw that I met a special person. Now that we have become great friends, we will also celebrate New Year’s Eve together.

A new love entered the life of Gianni Sperti? Although many could not help but think about this, it seems that between the columnist and the subject in question, whose identity is unknown, there is only a strong friendship.

Men and womenGianni Sperti confesses: “I’m still single”

Recently the columnist of Men and women he laid bare by telling some background not only about his working life but also his private life. And, in this regard, Gianni Sperti has revealed that he is still single.

Moreover, the former dancer he confessed that he is not interested in looking for a person and that it seems very difficult for him to imagine his life alongside someone.