This is what the columnist revealed: “The show must go on as Maurizio would have liked”

The death of Maurizio Costanzo was a blow to the heart for everyone. There are many personalities from the entertainment world who in recent days have embraced the pain of the host and journalist’s family and that experienced by Maria De Filippi. In these hours Gianni Sperti broke the silence and released a statement that surprised everyone.

Mediaset has decided to suspend programs conducted by for a few days Maria DeFilippi following the disappearance of the great Maurizio Costanzo, which took place on 24 February. Yesterday, in fact, a statement was shared announcing that Men and women will be back on the air next week, precisely on March 6th.

Men and womenGianni Sperti after the disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo: “The show must go on”

Over the last few hours, the name of Gianni Sperti has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The columnist of Men and women in fact, he shared words on social media that surprised everyone. This is what the former dancer wrote:

The show must go on… As Maurizio would have liked.

Furthermore, in recent days, Gianni Sperti has commented on the news of the disappearance of the TV giant with these words:

We will all miss you, the lack of a strong and communicative man who has marked the history of Italian television […] You closed the curtain, but for us it will always remain open.

Also Tina Cipollati he wanted to address a thought to Maria De Filippi’s husband, calling him ‘a master’. Over the last few hours also the author of Men and women Raffaella Mennoia has released some statements after the disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo. These were his words about it: