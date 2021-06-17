What happened to a former suitor – fake, by the way – of Gemma Galgani? The former knight of Men and Women kicked out of the broadcast after being lied to, has “denounced” through social media that he was circuit and drugged by a woman and for this ended up in hospital.
Misadventure with macabre implications for theformer fake suitor of Gemma Galgani. To tell it, through his Instagram profile, as reported by the site anticipazionitv.it, was the former knight of Men and women, Fabrizio Cilli, then removed from the program when it was discovered that he was courting the Turin lady but was already engaged to another girl. But that’s another story.
Gemma’s ex drug addicted for intimate pleasures
Cilli, apparently, ended up in the hospital after having a close encounter, shall we say, very unpleasant with a woman, who could have cost him really dearly. According to his account, a woman who contacted him pretended to be a manager and would therefore have asked to see him for work reasons: participation in a television program for the former knight. Obviously it would have been in reality a staging of the false agent who had no job to offer him, but it was only intended to circumvent him and make him fall off his feet, taking advantage of him.
The social complaint of Cilli
Here is the “complaint” made by Cilli in his Instagram Stories:
“She invited me to her house, she wanted to talk to me about a new TV show … I accepted the invitation, at one point while I was sipping some water she poured me into the glass. see blurred, after a while they are passed out then causing me as found the rupture of the meniscus of the right knee. In the morning I am woke up on the bed, 10 hours later and he said ‘nobody will believe you’. Drugged by a manager in exchange for sexual favors ”.
