These are the words of the lady: “I felt very agitated”
In these days Gemma Galgani she gave an interview to ‘Men and Women Magazine’ where she let herself go to some revelations about the ex Giorgio Manetti. In detail, the lady of Maria De Filippi’s program told about her first night with the knight after making the decision to leave the program together.
Gemma Galgani recalled the love lived with George Manetti between the pages of ‘Men and Women Magazine’. His words have not gone unnoticed and in these hours they are making the rounds of the web. Gemma’s memory of the Tuscan knight begins with these words:
After the episode we found ourselves together in his hotel, both driven by an almost uncontrollable desire; but I felt very agitated, like a novice adolescent, so great was my insecurity in the face of that wonderful man, that I wasn’t sure either of worthy or of being worthy of him. Fortunately passion and mind followed different paths, so I completely abandoned myself in Giorgio’s arms and our intimacy dissolved in a very natural way, in a magical and unforgettable but above all romantic night!
And, continuing, the lady of the program of Maria DeFilippi he then added:
Since, in those years, it was not yet customary for ladies and knights to share the same hotel, I returned to mine and when I found a jar of gerberas on the breakfast table, I took a photo to accompany my good morning to Giorgio. You will not believe it but, at the same time, I received from him the same photo with flowers, a wonderful start to the day…
Men and Women, Gemma Galgani remembers the love lived with Giorgio Manetti
Gemma Galgani then concluded her story with these words:
Giorgio never missed an opportunity to say that he had more time, that he would not give up meeting and getting to know other ladies, despite feeling emotions towards me, devastated by so much sincerity, I surrendered to accept that situation with the hope that my love was enough to withstand any obstacle I found myself in front of. Giorgio, however, increased the dose again and said that if my unease was further increased, in order not to make me feel bad, he would take a few steps back. This further declaration put my back against the wall: not only was I feeling terrible, but I couldn’t even show it anymore, in order not to risk losing it! On the other side of the scale, however, there were the overwhelming emotions I felt, both when we spent time together and when we were on the phone for hours, every day and every night. To help me understand, in the episode, Giorgio also gave me a book: ‘The Seagull’ by Jonathan Livingston […] And while I wondered if I would ever be able to endure so much, the commentators were strongly opposed to a situation that seemed untenable but, as always, I only listened to my heart!
