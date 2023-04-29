In these days Gemma Galgani she gave an interview to ‘Men and Women Magazine’ where she let herself go to some revelations about the ex Giorgio Manetti. In detail, the lady of Maria De Filippi’s program told about her first night with the knight after making the decision to leave the program together.

Gemma Galgani recalled the love lived with George Manetti between the pages of ‘Men and Women Magazine’. His words have not gone unnoticed and in these hours they are making the rounds of the web. Gemma’s memory of the Tuscan knight begins with these words:

After the episode we found ourselves together in his hotel, both driven by an almost uncontrollable desire; but I felt very agitated, like a novice adolescent, so great was my insecurity in the face of that wonderful man, that I wasn’t sure either of worthy or of being worthy of him. Fortunately passion and mind followed different paths, so I completely abandoned myself in Giorgio’s arms and our intimacy dissolved in a very natural way, in a magical and unforgettable but above all romantic night!

And, continuing, the lady of the program of Maria DeFilippi he then added:

Since, in those years, it was not yet customary for ladies and knights to share the same hotel, I returned to mine and when I found a jar of gerberas on the breakfast table, I took a photo to accompany my good morning to Giorgio. You will not believe it but, at the same time, I received from him the same photo with flowers, a wonderful start to the day…

Men and Women, Gemma Galgani remembers the love lived with Giorgio Manetti

Gemma Galgani then concluded her story with these words: