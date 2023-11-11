Gemma Galgani she is without a doubt one of the historical protagonists of Men and women. In recent days, the historic lady of the program hosted and produced by Maria De Filippi has given an interview to the program’s magazine where she commented on her career on Men and Women, as well as revealing some private background. Let’s find out together what her words were.

In a long interview given to the magazine of Men and womenGemma Galgani revealed that she doesn’t pay attention to criticisms which he constantly receives. On the contrary, the historic lady of Men and women She considers the criticism she receives constructive since, in her opinion, it continually helps her improve.

There were many topics covered by Gemma Galgani in the interview given to ‘Uomini e Donne Magazine’. The historic lady revealed that, unfortunately, she tends to give too much during the attendance, without receiving anything in return. In short, she’s the one he’s really courting.

But it didn’t end here. Gemma Galgani’s interview with the magazine Men and women continued with some never-before-made revelations. In detail, the historic lady of the program revealed the reason why she decided not to do it again nose.

All those who follow her know without a shadow of a doubt that Gemma Galgani has often resorted to Cosmetic Surgery. The lady revealed that she chose to resort to surgery to like herself more, to feel more attractive, without however wanting to change her characteristics. Hence, therefore, her decision not to want to get a nose job. The historic lady revealed that she decided not to retouch her nose for fear of no longer being able to recognize herself.