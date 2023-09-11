Gemma Galgani he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters ever. Over the last few hours the name of the lady of Men and women has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? According to some rumours, it seems that Gemma could soon leave the show: let’s find out why together.

Gemma Galgani ready to leave Men and women? In these last hours the weekly ‘Vero’ has launched a real scoop on the historic lady of the show. According to what was revealed by the well-known magazine, it seems that Gemma could soon leave the program produced and hosted by Maria De Filippi.

Behind Gemma’s choice to leave Men and women there would be no professional reasons. It seems that the historic lady could be the new commentator of The mole. Despite the insistence of the news, it is important to underline that at the moment it is only a question rumor not yet confirmed or denied.

This is what the weekly revealed regarding the alleged participation of Gemma Galgani as the new one commentator de The mole:

It seems that if Galgani were to accept the assignment, a dear friend of hers could also arrive at her side to keep her company: Ida Platano. The former lady of Men and Women, who is currently very engaged to Alessandro Vicinanza, could in fact be included in the list of possible competitors.

As already mentioned, at the moment the news in question is only a rumor which has not yet been confirmed or denied. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Gemma Galgani will really leave Men and women to fill the role of commentator of the new edition of La Talpa. Without a shadow of a doubt we will keep you updated.