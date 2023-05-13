The indiscretion about the lady is becoming more and more insistent: here are all the details

The last episode of the season aired on Friday 12 May Men and women. Maria De Filippi’s program has closed its doors and will return to Canale 5 from September. Confirmed the columnists Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari, in the last few hours there are rumors of some changes that could be in the men’s and women’s parterre. In detail, there are many rumors according to which Gemma Galgani could leave the broadcast forever.

Over the last few hours the news according to which Gemma Galgani may not be in the next season of Men and women. The news was made public by the gossip expert Alexander Rosica who expressed his thoughts on his social page, declaring:

I think that Gemma has now expired and is running out. They had to find a fixed theater and by magic here came Elio perpetually against Tina and vice versa.

According to the words of Alessandro Rosica, therefore, Maria De Filippi could decide to put the lady aside to make room for other characters.

At the moment the news has no certain basis; these are therefore rumors that have not yet been confirmed or denied. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out what the decision will be Maria DeFilippi will take on the longest-lived lady of Men and women.

In the meantime, in these days Gemma Galgani has ended up at the center of controversy for a gesture of which she became the protagonist together with Tina Cipollari towards the knight Elio. Their behavior has been harshly criticized by the people of the web who spoke of bullying: