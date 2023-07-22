According to the latest rumors, the lady will have a confrontation with Isabella in the studio

Gemma Galgani never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the historic lady of Men and women returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that Gemma is ready to have a confrontation with Isabella Ricci right in the study of Men and Women. Let’s find out all the details together.

Now it’s almost time for the start of recordings for the new season of Men and women and there are many gossips leaked in the last few hours about the most loved transmission of the Italian small screen. As already anticipated, it seems that a great return to the studios of Men and women. We are talking about Isabella Ricci that, according to what has been leaked in the last few hours, she is ready to have a confrontation with Gemma.

The indiscretion was launched by the weekly ‘Nuovo Tv’. According to the well-known weekly it seems that Gemma has decided to confront once and for all with her historical enemy Isabella Ricci who only a few weeks ago announced the end of her marriage with Fabio Mantovani.

But that’s not all. Rumors have stated that Isabella and Fabio could return to the study center of Men and women to have a comparison and reveal the reason that led to the separation between the two.

Regarding the end of the story with Fabio, Isabella Ricci he has declared: