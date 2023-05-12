These are the words of the lady: “Here’s how I would react if Giorgio were to return to the program”

Over the last few weeks, Giorgio Manetti has found himself at the center of gossip for some of his statements made to the newspaper ‘Nuovo Tv’ in which he hinted at a possible return to Men and women. Following the statements made by the former knight, Gemma Galgani she wanted to have her say and expressed her opinion on an alleged return of Giorgio Manetti in the program.

In an interview with ‘Nuovo Tv’, Gemma Galgani let herself go to some revelations about her love story lived with George Manetti, but not only. The lady commented on the rumors of a can return of the former knight in Maria De Filippi’s program.

Regarding the great love story lived with Giorgio, Gemma Galgani said:

At that time someone considered me as the doormat of Italy. Did he say he didn’t love me? But I loved him and was willing to do anything for him.

Subsequently the longest-serving dame of Men and women commented on the rumors of a possible return of George Manetti in the program. These were his words:

How would I react to his return to the programme? I don’t really have an answer. But it can happen, he is not for absolute choices. I carry with me so many good memories of him, he had conquered a special space in my heart I’m honest.

At the moment George did not comment on the words released by Gemma and preferred to remain silent about this story in which he is the protagonist. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further updates regarding the rumors of Giorgio Manetti’s return to Maria De Filippi’s program.