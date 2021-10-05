Another disappointment of love for Gemma Galgani. The lady of the throne over of Men and Women had begun an acquaintance with Pierluigi: everything seemed to be going well until the knight sent a strange message to Gemma, attacked once again also by her rival Isabella.

Gemma Galgani experienced another great disappointment a Men and women. Although the lady of the throne over had come out very happy from the last episode, claiming to have found the right harmony with Pierluigi, that he hadn’t let himself be touched by Tina’s criticism, something went wrong. Gem, in fact, he asked Pierluigi to be able to meet just before registration to have the opportunity to spend more time together.

Just as they were organizing Gemma received a message from Pierluigi, who however was not addressed to her but to her daughter: “Friday I have to see Gemma”, with many emoticons crying. A signal that Gem interpreted it as negative towards him, as if Pierluigi he had no desire to meet her.

Especially since the evening did not go well, as there was also one in the restaurant discussion very heated which made Gemma indignant.

Men and Women: Did Gemma lie?

Gem had to face the attack of Tina And Isabella. The columnist, in fact, stressed that Gem has lied about his dating with Biagio: the two would have kissed from the first exit, kiss which Gemma denied during this season of Men and Women.

The lady of the throne over justified herself by explaining that she was confused, and that she had not intentionally lied. Isabella, however, she intervened immediately: according to her, Gemma and Biagio are made an agreement!

Men and Women: a knight for Pinuccia

The attendance between Alexander And Pinuccia he seemed to go on with great enthusiasm. For the lady of the throne over, however, a cold shower has arrived: Alexander, in fact, he stressed that on his part there is only a big one friendship towards Mrs. Pinuccia and that their relationship will not be able to turn into anything more.

For her, meanwhile, a new one has arrived suitor: will it be time to turn the page already?