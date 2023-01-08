After the furious quarrel with Maria De Filippi, the Finan Armando Incarnato did not take part in the last registration of adventure men and women on Friday 6 January 2023. Is it a final farewell to the program after 5 years? In fact, the Neapolitan has become an important point of reference in broadcasting over the years, since he is able to create strong dynamics that the public likes.

Armando incarnate he said goodbye to Men and women? And just in case, by choice of her or by value of the landlady Maria DeFilippi?

The Neapolitan knightwho repeatedly had very strong attitudes towards the women he was dating – he attacked them heavily at the study center, often making allusions on their behavior towards him – and he also argued very violently with other members of the Throne Over of the Canale 5 dating show, in one of the last episodes of the program aired before the Christmas break, was heavily reprimanded by Queen Mary.

The argument was definitely heated between the two.

Men and women: Armando Incarnato absent from the studio

And he in the last one registration he didn’t show up. But, according to what fanpage.it reports, this would not have been the reason for his absence. Armando could also be on vacation.

The site reports an indiscretion by Lorenzo Pugnaloni of Menandwomenclassicoeover. But no one is willing to bet that the absence of Incarnate from Men and women can be prolonged: the presence of the smoking knightwhich arrived for the first time in the program in 2018, in fact it should not be overlooked in the dynamics of the transmission and between ladies and gentlementhe.

Sure, Armando is resented by many, but at the same time he manages to keep the attention high on himself and the voltage in the studio, dynamics that the public of the transmission. Over the years, the Neapolitan has carved out an important space for himself, so much so that he has become a point of reference for Trono Over.