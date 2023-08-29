The columnist and the knight would have become the protagonists of a furious argument

Men and women has reopened its doors and is preparing to return to air starting from 11 September. During the second recording of the program, a background emerged that certainly does not surprise the faithful fans of the program. According to rumors, it seems that a heated dispute broke out between Tina Cipollati and the knight Aelius. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Tina Cipollari and Elio became the protagonists of a furious quarrel during the second recording of Men and Women. It all started when Elio said goodbye the columnist of the program which, however, did not reciprocate. From now on it seems that the situation has worsened.

According to what was revealed by ‘LorenzoPugnaloni. it seems that during the heated quarrel in which they became protagonists, Tina and Elio have reproached the issues related to the past season. But that’s not all. The gossip expert then informed users of a sensational gesture of which Tina Cipollari became the protagonist.

It seems that the columnist has brought some ricotta cannoli. All those who follow the program will certainly remember the annoyance that the knight Elio feels towards this food due to some traumas linked to the past; the knight told the story of him last season. Last year Tina Cipollari and Gemma Galgani often teamed up because of Elio’s story.

In fact, everyone will remember the episode in which the columnist and the lady ate the ricotta in the studio, right in front of Elio. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how the dispute, now unsolvable, between Tina Cipollari and Elio will end. We will definitely keep you updated.