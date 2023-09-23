Strong words fly between the commentator and the lady: what happened

All those who follow Men and women they will have understood that between Gianni Sperti and Aurora Tropea There’s no bad blood. During the last episode of the program aired, the commentator and the lady became the protagonists of a furious argument. But let’s sort it out and find out what happened in detail.

Gianni Sperti against Aurora Tropea. As already mentioned, during the last episode of Men and Women broadcast on Canale 5, the commentator and the lady became the protagonists of a furious argument. It all started when, at the study center, Aurora Tropea revealed that she had made a nice gesture towards the knight who is dating.

The lady’s gesture, however, does not seem to have convinced those present in the studio at all. Roberta Di Padua in fact he commented on Aurora’s words in this way:

I see this sudden sweetness as a way to clean yourself up face, but you can’t do it because you’re a viper. Only you do it, these things are done in silence. I know what violence against women means. Don’t dare tell Gianni anymore that he is verbally abusive.

It didn’t take long to arrive there answer of Aurora who addressed Roberta with these words:

Isn’t getting up on the chair and inciting the audience to tell me to go away violence?

At this point he intervened Gianni Sperti who showed real fury towards the lady. These were his words about it:

Here no one does verbal violence. We are giving opinions here. You too went too far with the fake sweetness […] Don’t praise yourself. Aurora, if you allow yourself to say one more time that I engage in verbal violence against women, I will report you. I’m filing a complaint against you.

We just have to wait for the next episodes of Men and women to find out what will happen between Gianni Sperti and Aurora Tropea.