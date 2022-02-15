The episode of February 14 of Men and Women gave the public a hilarious curtain. The knight sits in the study center Franco with the lady Carmela. But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened.

Source UeD study

The woman wants to woo Franco, but he rejects her by sending Carmela home. But something doesn’t add up, because the lady contacts the editorial staff again bringing back a slightly different version.

Carmela tells that actually Franco made her a particular request: “He left me on the bench asking me to wait for the evolution of his knowledge, because he cannot dedicate himself to two women at the same time. But I don’t accept it, because in this way you make me lose my temper “said the lady.

The commentators of Men and Women, Tina and Gianni, a little confused, say: “Maybe he just wanted a friendship ?!”. But the lady’s reply stages a fantastic curtain: “Yes, an artistic friendship like Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge of Grande Fratello Vip”.

Laughter floods the studio. Maria De Filippi could not miss the moment and with a smile on her lips asks: “When you talk about artistic friendship like the one between Alex Belli and Soleil at Big Brother, do you mean that there was also a physical approach?”.

Mr Francolong last intervenes to silence the chatter and deny Mrs. Carmela’s version. “I didn’t mean what I’m going to say, but now I have to”begins the knight.

“You want to stay in the program at all costs and when I told you I wasn’t interested in you, but that I wanted a friendship because I found you nice, you asked me to tell the editorial staff that I wanted to hear from you. Now I don’t even want a friendship anymore ”. Franco unmasks the woman and Tina wants more clarity and asks: “He doesn’t confirm anything so does that mean you’re lying?”. The lady’s version, however, does not seem to convince many of those present in the studio.