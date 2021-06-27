Anna Munafò, what happened to the former tronista of “Men and Women” by Maria De Filippi? The young woman talked about body shaming. She was mocked because she put on over 30 kg after pregnancy. And she hasn’t managed to lose enough. But she admitted that she likes to eat and that she is happy as well.

Anna Munafò, it was a famous former tronista, much loved. Today is far from the world of entertainment. But, even if it is one happy mom, can not fail to tell what happened during an afternoon with friends. It was body shaming victim: someone has mocked when it has recognized and saw that it was very fattened.

Men and Women, Anna Munafò and the choice

Anna Munafò, in study of Men and Women (it was 2014) had chosen Emanuele Trimarchi leaving a very disappointed Marco Fantini. For the suitor, after the non-choice, the way to the throne had opened, up to the love story with Beatrice Valli. The story between Anna Munafò and Emanuele Trimarchi, in reality, did not go in the best way: after a few months of love they had parted.

Men and women, Anna Munafò gains 30 kg and is laughed at

Anna Munafò she said she was victim of body shaming. The unfortunate episode happened during a appetizer, when the former tronista is over in the center attention from a person who called friends to “point out how fat I was“.

«After pregnancy I gained 31 kg. then I lost half of them and later I took them back in part. I like eating. I don’t care about the physical appearance. One afternoon I went out, I was at an aperitif and there was a person I know. He called his friends to tell them to turn around, look at me and notice how fat I was. I witnessed the whole scene. I burst out laughing. I honestly don’t care. I didn’t feel embarrassed, but I was ashamed for that person “

Men and Women, Anna ready for the Island of the Famous

Today Anna is far from the world of TV, is happy with his life: ha one son, owns a furniture factory. In short, a life focused on family and work.

“Today I’m a woman who wakes up around 6:30 am, prepares food for her son, tidies up the house and goes to the shop at 8:30 am. I have a furniture factory and now I’m opening a new, very, very large one. My life is focused on my son and work. I know that everything I do is to create a future for Michael ”.

Would he come back on TV? The former tronista would return alone to participate in the Island of the Famous: she would need it for to test.