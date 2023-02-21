Great surprise for fans of the program for the return of an old lady.

A return to Men and women in the throne over. As announced by Lorenzo Pugnaloni on Instagram, she’s back in the studio Aurora Tropea. The lady is an old acquaintance of the Canale 5 dating show having already participated in the 2018/2019 season, also leaving behind quite important acquaintances.

Aurora was born in Tuscany on March 14, 1970 and is 52 years old. During her first participation in Men and Women, the lady looked for a boyfriend by deepening her knowledge with several knights. Such as with Jan Pierrebut things didn’t go well with him.

Being the former also of Gemma Galganithis unleashed jealousy and the clashes between the two were not lacking.

Another reason for conflict with Gemma was also the knight Biagio DiMaro who according to Aurora was making fun of the Turin lady. Aurora has left a good mark on the show, also making friends with Verónica Ursida which today is no longer part of the program.

Abandoned the spotlights of Aurora, little is known. Apparently she has returned to take back her business: a fabric and gift shop The workshop of the heartprecisely in the Montesacro district of Rome.

On the sentimental front, there is no news on whether she has been engaged with someone in recent years. The fact is that Aurora after a break has decided to return to the program Maria DeFilippi where will he still find Gem and who knows if the clash between the two will not come back into fashion.

Last time on the love front it didn’t go very well, who knows if now the lady will be luckier and will be able to find love. To see it at work, we will have to wait for the broadcast of the recordings in the next few days.