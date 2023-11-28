After Ida Platano ascended the throne of UeD, a former lady of the throne has released shocking statements about the new tronista. In detail, the woman in question questioned the Brescia hairdresser’s old feelings for her ex-boyfriend Alessandro Vicinanza.

Over the last few hours, a former lady of the UeD over throne parterre has indulged in some things confession on Ida Platano through an Instagram live broadcast. We are talking about Carla Belottia well-known face on the dating show of Maria De Filippi for the relationship with Biagio di Maro.

The accession to the throne of Ida Platano was the subject of numerous chatter online and the news certainly didn’t go unnoticed even by Carla Belotti. The latter, currently absent in Maria De Filippi’s studio, has attached the new tronista commented on hers past relationship with Alessandro in a live Instagram:

In my opinion Ida has never been in love with Alessandro because he is different from Riccardo Guarnieri. With Riccardo she probably had a little less of a life… as I can tell you, she did less things, they traveled and toured less, Riccardo was more homely.

In detail, the woman claims that Ida Platano has never been in love with Alessandro Vicinanza; on the contrary, she would still feel gods feelings for Riccardo Guarnieri. These were his words:

Alessandro, on the other hand, is a young boy who wants to go out, do things, go on holiday and have fun. So she probably liked this thing about Alessandro but in my opinion she was never in love with him. She will always be in love with Riccardo, that’s my opinion.

UeD: Carla Belotti on the current over throne

Finally, the woman also revealed that she is trying a little interest towards a man of the throne over:

I’m a little intrigued by Riccardo, he’s a little strange, he intrigues me. I like him physically, he seems like a nice man. He seems a little strange and peculiar, he intrigues me.

In light of these statements, Carla Belotti could become the protagonist of a presumed return in the UeD study. Will the former lady return to the studio to date Riccardo? We just have to find out!