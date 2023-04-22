The media storm that has come upon us in recent weeks has not subsided Armando Incarnate. The Knight of Men and women ended up at the center of a real controversy following Aurora Tropea’s statements regarding her intention to participate in the Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the former Lady Pamela Barretta has returned to thunder against the knight: let’s find out together what she said.

Pamela Barretta again against Armando Incarnato. During a question and answer session shared on her Instagram page, the former lady of Men and women answered questions asked by some of his followers about Armando Incarnato. It must be said that not even this time Pamela spared herself and lashed out strongly against the knight.

Pamela Barretta’s outburst against Armando Incarnato began when a user asked her this question:

Out of context… when will you give us the joy of asphalting Armando?

The former lady of Men and women he answered the question of his followers by making revelations also regarding the subject Big Brother VIP. These were his words:

Let’s say that he asphalt himself every time when he opens his mouth, all the episodes. Obviously he never answered me because it doesn’t suit him because he knows very well what he’s done. As for the Big Brother VIPI know they proposed him… Some of his manager.well he says he doesn’t have… Not one.

And, continuing, Pamela Barretta he then added:

they proposed him, but he didn’t audition because they didn’t want him. I knew this, so Aurora wasn’t wrong… Nothing, he wasn’t taken… And I believe it. They did very well, fortunately. But can you imagine undergoing all her screams 24/7 the way she does, so ugly and violent… To suffer him 24/7 would be really bad. And nothing, having said that, that I have to say. I don’t even want to waste my breath anymore because it’s honestly not worth it.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Armando Incarnate he will respond to the accusations made against him by Pamela Barretta.